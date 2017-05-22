Cher Parades Around Billboard Music Awards in Pasties at Age 71

It’s Cher’s birthday weekend and she’ll celebrate with nipple pasties if she wants to.

The singer, who turned 71 on Saturday, performed “Believe” and “Turn Back Time” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Naturally, the singer donned two racy outfits for her first awards show performance in 15 years and showed there are no age limits when it comes to pasties.

Cher kicked things off with a bedazzled silver ensemble and she wore her heart on her chest. The singer’s pasty matched the pink hue at the bottom of her wig, because obviously. That wasn’t her only see-through ensemble of the evening. She had an outfit change before belting out “Turn Back Time.”

Sporting her signature look from the ’80s, Cher slipped back into her black bodysuit and leather jacket to perform the 1989 hit. The revealing look was paired with her big hair. Twitter reacted accordingly to her getups.

cher body looking better than mine at 71 ????????‍♀️ — Reyna Biddy (@DearYouFromWe) May 22, 2017

Cher is 71 and wearing the same barely-there outfit she wore in 1989 and headlining Vegas. I’m 31 and had trouble getting out of bed today. — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) May 22, 2017

While receiving the Icon award during Sunday’s telecast, Cher also casually let viewers know she can still hold a plank for five minutes at 71.

We can tell!





