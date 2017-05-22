Olivia Munn Sizzles at Billboard Awards — Her First Red Carpet Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Olivia Munn showed some leg during her first red carpet appearance since her high-profile breakup with Aaron Rodgers.

The Office Christmas Party actress, 36, attended the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. Munn, who split with the football star in April, was a presenter at the show and she brought it for the gig. She wore a black lacy — and sheer! — Roberto Cavalli dress with floral designs that showed off her legs both with a see-through bottom and a slit. Talk about a revenge look.

The actress, who has been busy filming The Predator in Vancouver, didn’t talk about her big breakup from Rodgers on the red carpet. Instead, she talked about her gown (“It was the first one I tried on”) and her career (“You just take the jobs that come your way”).

Olivia Munn at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. (Photo: Getty Images)

Oh, and she also talked about her fun cameo in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight. “I come in and hang out for a day,” she said. “We were hanging out in the Metropolitan Opera, inside this bar in the back where everyone was just drinking and eating. It was not what real movie-making was like. It was really glamorous. I was like: Is this how Ocean’s Eight is everyday? Literally [Steven] Soderbergh’s there having a scotch. Everybody’s just kind of hanging out partying. They go do the scene, come back. I thought: This is the coolest.”

Right before hitting the red carpet, she shared a photo of her “glam break,” in which she was eating a burger (no bun!) and at least one fry.





In April, Munn and the Green Bay Packers quarterback ended their three-year relationship. Just months earlier, they had fueled engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her left-hand ring finger. Rodgers was estranged from his family and there was speculation that his relationship with Munn contributed to that.





