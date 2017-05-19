Do We Demonize Female Celebs in Breakups?

Back in April, actress Olivia Munn and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers announced they were ending their three-year relationship, and almost immediately after, speculation surrounding the split began. The early verdict? Munn was “controlling” — a rumor that Rogers’s family floated as being the reason behind their family discord, but it picked up steam in the wake of their split. You could chalk it up to basic end-of-relationship gossip, or you could look at the bigger picture and see that when it comes to celebrity breakups, we tend to demonize the women.

Take, for example, Amber Heard. When she formally split from Johnny Depp and alleged abuse, she was branded a manipulative gold digger. Angelina Jolie was seen as similarly manipulative in the wake of her split with Brad Pitt. For example, she was painted as being horrible for not letting Pitt see their six children during an investigation into claims that Pitt was aggressive and possibly abusive with son Maddox during a plane incident. (He was later cleared of the child abuse allegations.)





Taylor Swift is constantly portrayed as not being able to keep a man whenever stories of her relationship endings surface; Scarlett Johansson was branded a bad mom for insisting on maintaining her career after her split from Romain Dauriac, and Halle Berry is routinely called crazy. In fact, the drama surrounding Berry’s splits has been so fevered that her exes David Justice and Eric Benét — who cheated on Berry, effectively ending their marriage — slammed the actress on Twitter when she split from Oliver Martinez. The New York Post went so far as to write a lengthy piece detailing how Berry is responsible for all her relationship failures.

Celebrity relationships end for all sorts of reasons — some are dramatic, some just run their course. So why are we so willing to identify the women as the problem when we don’t necessarily have all the facts?

“I think it starts with the notion that historically and as a society, we think that successful women are bitchy and have to ask for too much to compete in a man’s world,” says therapist Darby Fox. “In order to get to a certain level of celebrity, there are usually people who… I wouldn’t use the term ‘narcissistic disorder,’ but they do have a strong sense of self and accomplishment. They’re used to demanding and accomplishing things. And because that’s usually a given for men, we’ve given them a pass.”

Which may explain why men aren’t under the same microscope when it comes to splits. Certainly Jesse James got raked over the coals for his treatment of Sandra Bullock, and NBA star Carmelo Anthony is facing similar scrutiny for possibly cheating on his wife, La La. But when Ben Affleck was rumored to have been messing around on then fiancée Jennifer Lopez with a Canadian stripper more than a decade ago, and allegedly got busted with the nanny in his split from Jennifer Garner, the reaction didn’t seem to be as strong.

Why? According to Fox, “Ben Affleck has some serious issues with gambling and alcohol, he’s in and out of treatment, so we kind of expect that behavior from him. And we expect that behavior from handsome men. So it’s easier to point at Ben and say, ‘Well, what do you expect?’ He’s traveling all over the world, working with beautiful women. … It’s the same thing with Brad Pitt. Granted, Angelina Jolie is different, but when Brad cheated on Jen [Aniston] and wound up with Angelina, it was a given. When handsome men work with beautiful women, we expect them to cheat. It’s a double standard.”

