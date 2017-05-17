How Sylvester Stallone’s Marriage to Jennifer Flavin Was Nearly Doomed by ... FedEx?!

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin almost didn’t make it down the aisle. The Rocky star broke up with the model at one point via a six-page handwritten letter that he had delivered via FedEx. (Photo: Getty Images. Image: Imma Almourzaeva)

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin mark their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, May 17, but there was almost no wedding — and no Sophia, Sistine, or Scarlet (aka their model daughters).

Back in 1988, the Rocky star, then 42, had a chance meeting with the aspiring model, who was just 19, at a Beverly Hills, Calif., restaurant, and they started dating. Now, Sly wasn’t a choir boy — he was twice divorced with a roving eye — but a May-December romance was in full swing. Until it wasn’t.

Special delivery … not!

Fast-forward to March 11, 1994, when Flavin received a FedEx package with a “Dear Jennifer” letter in it. Instead of breaking up with her face-to-face — or even over the phone — the actor sent a six-page handwritten letter unceremoniously dumping her after more than five years together.

Yes, years before the rude Post-it parting, insensitive 27-second phone call castoff, or horrible text divorce, the two-time Academy Award nominee (and grown man!) dumped Flavin via overnight delivery. People magazine interviewed Flavin during the height of the drama, and she talked about receiving the sloppily written letter. “I cried a lot… You can’t just write somebody off in a letter after six years. It’s not like I was going to try to beg him to come back to me or anything. I just wanted to talk.”

View photos Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin met in 1988 — and by 1991, they were hot and heavy. But his idea of committed was different from hers. (Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage) More

However, Flavin’s interview got more interesting than talking courier companies. She went on to tell the mag what she later learned from her agent was the real reason behind Sly’s lazy breakup letter: Sly was having an affair with another model, Janice Dickinson, and she had given birth to a daughter, Savannah (Sly loves those S names), who was widely reported to be his. He wanted to be free to pursue that relationship. Flavin called the drama “every woman’s worst nightmare,” especially after Sly had recently gushed about her to the Toronto Sun, saying, “Jennifer has made all the difference” in his life.

For the record, Sly had also described his romance with Flavin in another interview as one with “no strings attached” — and Jennifer herself told Cosmopolitan, “I’m not naive about what may go on when I’m not around — he’s a 45-year-old man — I can’t change the way he is.”

Their year apart (whew!)

Now, we know that Sly and Jennifer ended up back together the following year and had a very happy ending, but his “lost weekend” — in between their March 1994 breakup and reunion in the summer of 1995 — was action-packed. For starters, whatever he had going on with Dickinson was over by July when DNA tests proved he was not the father of her baby. But there were other models for Sly to date — and he did, starting with Austrian model Andrea Wieser, 22. That was followed by a public war of words with Richard Gere, who accused Sly of romancing his then-wife, Cindy Crawford. (Yes, that Cindy.) Oh, and there was an engagement: After seeing Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Angie Everhart, then 25, on a magazine cover, he had his people call her people (as celebs do!), and they were betrothed by April 1995, but it obviously didn’t last. Yes, this all happened in just over a year.

Read More