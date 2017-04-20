Stallone Sisters Dish on Growing Up With Sylvester as Their Dad

Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters share everything. Besides their famous dad and mom Jennifer Flavin, Sophia, 20; Sistine, 18; and 14-year-old Scarlet seem to come as a package deal. All three shared the title of Miss Golden Globe at the Golden Globe Awards in January, and now, the trio serves as guest editors of the May issue of Harper by Harper’s Bazaar.

They also dished to the magazine — albeit not in unison — about what it’s like growing up the offspring of a Hollywood A-lister.

“When I was little I used to go through my dad’s phone and take numbers, like Liam Hemsworth,” Sophia revealed.

Sistine chimed in that she actually called Miley Cyrus’s fiancée before: “He never answered.”

They also said that, with their dad, they practically had their own trainer — which is not as great as it sounds.

“We’d get up really early, like 6 a.m. and do 20 sit-ups and push-ups, practice our shot put — he wanted us to be really good at shot-putting for some reason — learn how to throw a punch, and practice golf,” Sophia, Sly’s eldest daughter, explained.

Sistine quipped, “We called [that intense morning ritual] an inconvenience.”

Although it might seem that the three plan to go into acting, they don’t. Scarlet, the youngest, recalls having a tiny role in her dad’s 2014 movie Reach Me.

“I literally just had to say one tiny line, and they had to cut that in half!” she exclaimed. “It was pretty humiliating.”

Sophia said, “I don’t think any of us have the acting gene.”

But they have plenty of other options, too. Sistine is already modeling, and reality shows have been made about much less.

“This is all so new, but we are so close,” Sophia said. “Sometimes siblings can get into rivalries, but we’ve been nothing but support to one another.”





