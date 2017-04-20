Seth Rogen Joins a Fraternity at 35

Seth Rogen is officially a frat boy.

The Neighbors actor, who battled Zac Efron’s fraternity in the comedy, has joined the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter at the University of Vermont. He’s 35.

I joined a Fraternity today and it was amazing. Proud to be a Pike. https://t.co/J3aHYb7Rkx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 18, 2017





No, Rogen isn’t attempting to make up for the college experience that he never had, since he dropped out of high school to join the cast of Freaks and Geeks (RIP) at 16. He did it for charity. No, really!

Rogen became an honorary member of Pike’s Lambda Delta chapter after its members, along with the campus chapter of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, raised $32,000 for his Hilarity for Charity. The Superbad actor and his wife, Lauren Miller, created the movement in 2012 to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, after Miller’s mother was diagnosed with the disease.





Introducing our newest member of the Fraternity: Brother Seth Rogen (Vermont, Lambda Delta ’17). φφκα pic.twitter.com/9w73uyjNbT — Pi Kappa Alpha (@PiKappaAlpha) April 17, 2017





In fact, the chapter that Rogen joined has reportedly brought in an impressive $100,000 for the cause since 2013. Rogen has visited the school before, because the same guys have won Hilarity for Charity’s nationwide fundraising contest for colleges four years in a row.





So, of course, Seth had to bro out with with his new fraternity brothers before experiencing what the university referred to as a “top-secret ceremony,” right? He had to chug beer with them at a bowling alley gathering with lots of people and booze that looked an awful lot like — what’s the word? — a party.





Nope, he didn’t enjoy it at all.





