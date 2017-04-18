Did La La Leave Carmelo Anthony Because He Impregnated a Stripper?

La La and Carmelo Anthony’s separation may not be that amicable after all. According to new reports, the split comes on the heels of allegations the NBA star impregnated another woman.

According to TMZ, the “other woman” is a dancer who works at a gentlemen’s club and she’s claiming that she’s six and a half months pregnant. E! has one source close to Carmelo who says the report is false; however, a different source close to La La says it’s true.

“They are done. He got this woman pregnant,” the second insider tells E! News. “La La was really upset. She knew he was messing around and they had a moment where they were going to call it quits, but Carmelo wanted to save it.”

The same insider adds that the New York Knicks player was doing well “proving himself” to La La, but then the pregnancy rumors started. “Carmelo did not tell La La,” the source claims. “She found out on her own, and at that point it was too late and Carmelo could not dig himself out of it. She still doesn’t know the whole truth. He has been messing with strippers for a long time now.”

While reports yesterday claimed the former MTV VJ, 37, and Carmelo, 32, were talking only about a separation, not divorce, the tune changed on Tuesday. La La has also been spotted around NYC without her wedding ring.

View photos La La Anthony shows off her bare ring finger in NYC. (Photo: AKM-GSI) More

“At this point La La is not willing to save their relationship,” E!’s source says. “The hardest part is having her son hear all this.”

La La and Carmelo have one son, 10-year-old Kiyan.

TMZ reports “there’s virtually zero chance of a reconciliation.” Sources close to both Carmelo and La La tell the outlet the marriage has been on the rocks for some time, “and while the pregnancy wasn’t the tipping point, it certainly didn’t help,” TMZ says.

Meanwhile, Page Six has a “source close to Melo” saying the stripper pregnancy rumor is false, but “multiple sources” say he was frequently unfaithful during their six-year marriage.

“Melo’s tagline was, ‘She’s married, I’m not.’ That’s how he would justify it,” one insider alleges. “His attitude is that all professional athletes do it, and many of them do. La La has put up with a lot. She knew it was going on, but I guess this time she’s had enough.”

As for the pregnancy gossip, Page Six quotes another source who says, “La La doesn’t want to deal with all of these rumors … she doesn’t want to focus on any of it at the moment. … She’ll deal with it when it all comes down.”

We’re assuming that means about three months from now.

“The cheating rumors have always been out there and the majority will talk about the rumors over and over,” the source adds. “She’s waiting on his team to respond and decide how to handle the rumors.”

Carmelo and La La wed in July 2010 after a five-and-a-half-year engagement. They have yet to publicly comment on the separation or pregnancy reports.





