La La and Carmelo Anthony Have Separated: Reports

Carmelo and La La Anthony have separated after six years of marriage, according to TMZ. The NBA star, 32, and former MTV VJ, 37, wed in 2010 after a five-and-half year engagement. They have a son, 10-year-old Kiyan.

TMZ reports La La is living separately from the New York Knicks player, having moved out of the family home last week. The split is apparently amicable as she and Carmelo were just at their son’s basketball game together over the weekend. They apparently have no plans to uproot Kiyan from his friends and school in New York.

The couple has had “ups and downs in the past, but the current NBA season has been extremely stressful on the marriage for several months,” according to the report.

There has been recent speculation that Carmelo would be traded, and that rumor has kicked into overdrive in the last several days. On Friday, Knicks team president Phil Jackson told reporters that Anthony is “a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship.”

According the New York Post, La La has no interest in chasing that championship with him.

“Especially if he isn’t going to be in NYC, why would she want to be traipsing around to a city like Cleveland so he can go win a ring?” a source explains. While their insider alleges La La and Carmelo have “lived separate lives for years,” social media tells a different story.

Kim Kardashian’s BFF has frequently featured sweet posts of her family on Instagram, the most recent being a month ago.





She also posted a cuddly snapshot on Valentine’s Day.





La La and Carmelo wed in July 2010 in New York City in front of a star-studded crowd, including Kim, as well as LeBron James, Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, and Ciara.

According to TMZ, La La and Carmelo have not talked about divorce, just a separation.





