Jim Carrey Joins the Crazy-Man Beard Club

Is that Jim Carrey or Jim Hairy?

The Dumb and Dumber actor, 55, seemed to enjoy his Easter celebration. He took to Twitter to share a pic in which he was cuddled up to a floppy-eared bunny and wrote, “Happy Easter or Passover or whatever reason you can find to feel warm and fuzzy,” with a bunny emoticon. (Emoji are way too 2017 for him.)

Happy Easter or Passover or whatever reason you can find to feel warm and fuzzy. =(:•} pic.twitter.com/Q5f0KT0yhq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 15, 2017





Fuzzy was the theme of the photo, however. Carrey’s very natural, very gray, very unruly beard stole the show.

Carrey has been working on this beard since last fall. Earlier this year it got Twitter talking after he made appearances at the Golden Globes (also with a shaved head) and the winter Television Critics Association tour. But the beard is even more Duck Dynasty when he’s off the clock and just living his life, apparently.

Carrey is the executive producer of the upcoming Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, but he doesn’t seem to have any acting gigs in the hopper. He’s had a pretty brutal (nearly) two years since the death of his ex-girlfriend, Cathriona White. Not only did she use some of his pills to commit suicide, he’s been hit with multiple lawsuits from her family stemming from her death. There have been some pretty outrageous allegations, including that he passed multiple STDs to her.





While his personal life must be taking a toll on him, Carrey is in good company with the bushy, old-man beard. His fellow comedian David Letterman has also been rocking the heck out of his since his retirement. The talk show host has 15 years on Carrey, but the Truman Show star is a grandpa. And he’s definitely starting to look like one.

