Jessica Simpson’s Family Photos: Party of Four!
Jessica Simpson‘s family is, well, picture-perfect. Here are all the photos the singer turned design mogul has shared on social media of her very cute, very blond clan…
“Family love” was the theme of this snap, taken during their Easter celebration. Jess was kissing her husband of two years, Eric Johnson, as their daughter, Maxwell, 4, made a kiss face and 3-year-old Ace looked too cool for school on the former football player’s shoulders. (Photo: Jessica Simpson via Instagram)
