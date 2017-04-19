Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant

Serena Williams is going to have a tiny new tennis partner. She’s pregnant with her first child.

The ace broke the news on Snapchat Wednesday that she’s 20 weeks along. She took a selfie in which she poses sideways before a mirror, wearing a yellow swimsuit with cutouts. “20 weeks,” was the caption.

In December, she announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in a poem on his site.

“I came home. A little late,” she wrote. “Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

Just two days ago, Serena shared a sweet Instagram photo of Ohanian giving her a lift.





Serena holds the record for having won more Grand Slam titles than any other player in the Open Era. In January, she earned her 23rd at the Australian Open after defeating her sister Venus. In March, she pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open because of a knee injury. No word on what her professional plans are now that she’s halfway to full-term.

As for prepping for baby, we’re sure she’ll have a lot of fun with that. After all, she recently attended her pal Ciara’s baby shower and looked like she was having a ball — flower crown and all. Perhaps because she was holding on to a special secret of her own.

