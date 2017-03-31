Ciara Is Showered and Ready for Baby Wilson

Ciara with her girls, including Serena Williams and LaLa Anthony, at her baby shower over the weekend. (Photo: Ciara via Instagram)

Ciara is in the homestretch of her second pregnancy. Over the weekend, the singer, 31, was honored at a white-themed baby shower. She was glowing in a bohemian-style white dress, which had lace and tulle, as her friends — and hubby Russell Wilson — gathered to celebrate her. She sported a floral crown for the occasion, as did the guests, which included Serena Williams and LaLa Anthony.

“Loved my flower crown,” Ciara wrote.





The party took place at a private home in L.A., according to E News. It was organized by celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss and included touches like big balloons, string lights, little gold elephants, and books. It seems that mama’s cravings were showing because the food served was Shake Shack. Guests played games and danced, the latter courtesy of DJ Nabs.

The star was feeling “truly grateful for my girls,” she wrote, along with a photo of her party posse.





The white theme gave no insight into whether our favorite “I’m Every Woman” lip-syncer is expecting a boy, as rumored, or a girl.

This will be the second child for the songstress, who is already mom to 2-year-old Future with her rapper ex of the same name. The exes recently called a truce in their bitter ongoing public battle.





