Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Baby Bump While Dancing to Whitney Houston's ‘I’m Every Woman’

Ciara isn't letting a giant belly hold her back!

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share an epic video of herself dancing around her house to Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman."

WATCH: Ciara Flaunts Her Baby Bump and Makeup-Free Face During Event With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara's son, Future Jr., and husband, Russell Wilson, make adorable cameos in the short video, choreographed by Galen Hooks and filmed by Tim Milgram, but the mama-to-be's baby bump is the real star of the show.

"#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨👩👧👦❤," Ciara captioned the video.

WATCH: Ciara Is All Smiles Flashing Growing Baby Bump in Skintight Ensemble

Fans were quick to applaud the singer for her impressive moves -- and point out that she included a little girl in her emoji family.

"Anybody else notice the boy and girl emojis?? she's having a girl 💗," one follower wrote, while another commented, "the emojis reveal she's having a girl!"

While Ciara hasn't revealed the gender of her baby, she shared an adorable video of Wilson and Future Jr. supporting women's equality last month.

"All the women deserved to be treated equal," 2-year-old Future says in the sweet family video, while Wilson sends his support to women participating in the Women's Marches across the globe.

WATCH: Ciara Reveals Why She and Russell Wilson Abstained From Sex Before Getting Married

See more in the video below.

Related Articles