Serena Williams Wins Australian Open By Defeating Sister Venus: ‘What a Night For Our Family’

Family over everything!

Serena Williams was crowned winner of the 2017 Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia, after defeating her sister, Venus Williams, 6-4, 6-4 in the Women's Singles Final. And although she was beaming with joy over her 23rd Grand Slam victory, she couldn't help herself from praising her older sis in her post-match speech.

"I really would like to take this moment to congratulate Venus," Serena, 35, gushed. "She's an amazing person. There's no way I would be at 23 without her. There's no way I would be at one without her. There's no way I would have anything without her."

"She's my inspiration," she added. "She's the only reason I'm standing her today, and the only reason the Williams sisters exist. So, thank you Venus for inspiring me to be the best player that I can be, and inspiring me to work hard every time you won this week. I felt like I gotta win too, so thank you so much. She deserves an incredible round of applause, she's made an amazing comeback. I definitely, definitely think she'll be standing here next year."

"Thank you Venus for inspiring me to be the best player that I can be." Well done @serenawilliams on your 23rd Grand Slam title #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/LPtr9G52B0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017

Venus, 36, echoed those sentiments during her speech, exclaiming, "Serena Williams… that's my little sister, guys!"

"I've always enjoyed seeing the name Williams on the trophy, so this is a beautiful thing," she continued. "Congratulations, Serena, on No. 23. I have been right there with you. Your win has always been my win. I think you know that I'm enormously proud of you. You mean the world to me."

And if that precious moment wasn't sweet enough, the two kept the love fest going via Instagram.

"The top is never lonely when your best friend @venuswilliams is there," Serena wrote. "Here's to #23. What a night for our family."

