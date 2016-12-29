Serena Williams Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian -- See the Sweet Announcement

Serena Williams' engagement announcement was pure poetry.

The 35-year-old tennis pro said "yes" to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33, and naturally, broke the news on his information sharing website.

"I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome," Williams wrote on her verified Reddit account. "To escort me to my very own 'charming.' Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance."

"But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes," she continued.

Ohanian also announced their engagement on Facebook along with an animated image of himself proposing to Williams. "She said yes," he simply wrote.

The couple have kept their relationship very low key and only recently posed for a photo together, which Williams posted to social media. During a onesie pajama party a few weeks ago, Ohanian dressed up as a bear while Williams sported PJs that had the message "bear cheeks" printed on her bottom. "Bear necessities," the athlete captioned the photo.

