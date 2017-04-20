Kris Jenner Has ‘Never Been So Angry’ After Reading Caitlyn Jenner’s New Book

Caitlyn Jenner is spilling all the (alleged) tea in her upcoming memoir and her ex-wife Kris Jenner isn’t having it. In a clip for Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris vents to daughters Khloé and Kim after reading an advanced copy of The Secrets of My Life.

“I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time,” Kris, who was married to Bruce for 22 years, tells her daughters. “None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a b**** and an a**hole?”

It’s been about two years since the gold medal-winning Olympian publicly transitioned from Bruce to Caitlyn. Since then, one of the biggest points of contention between Kris and Caitlyn has been over when Kris knew about her former husband’s gender identity struggle. That is brought up again in Caitlyn’s book.

“I was curious and said, ‘What the hell is going on?’” Kris, 61, reflects on pressing Bruce years ago. “She said, ‘You just would never understand.’ And then, all through the book, Kris knew. ‘Kris knew before I even made love to her.’ I’m like, ‘What?’”

That’s not all Caitlyn has to say about their intimate life. In an excerpt obtained by People, she describes the sex as “imbued with love” but admits she wasn’t “entirely comfortable” with the act.

“We fall in love quickly (we marry after seven months),” Caitlyn writes. “Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know, Kris and I have good and frequent sex at the beginning.”

She continues, “I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her. This will always be a subject of dispute between us. She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which obviously means in her mind that she did not know enough.”

Caitlyn, 67, adds she dressed as a woman a number of times in front of Kris.

All of that info apparently is enough for Kris to be “done” with Caitlyn. “I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in someone in my whole life,” Kris says on Sunday’s episode. “I’m not going to be used as a person who benefits someone else’s life just to make them look better. I just can’t sit back and be an enabler anymore.”

The Secrets of My Life hits shelves on April 25.





