Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Celebrate Apple’s 13th Birthday

Someone’s a teenager! On May 14, Apple Martin — the daughter of famously friendly exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin — turned 13 years old. To mark the special occasion, the family hit up the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles. Also in tow was 11-year-old Moses Martin, who looked reasonably happy to be celebrating his big sister’s entrance into teenage-hood. To be fair, the brood made it a two-for-one fete in honor of both Apple’s birthday and Mother’s Day.

“Best Apple’s birthday/Mother’s Day EVER at the @museumoficecream,” Paltrow gushed beside a sweet clip of the foursome hanging together. “SO FUN.”





Everyone in the crew dressed casually for the occasion. Paltrow opted for a simple black tank and printed maxiskirt, while her mini-me rocked a pink sweatshirt, leopard-print leggings, and gray Uggs. Moses added a splash of color with a hot pink hoodie and bright purple pants, and his rocker dad went more subtle in plain ol’ black jeans.

The 44-year-old Goop founder also shared a rare close-up of Apple herself, and to say the teen looks like her mama would be the understatement of the century. Apple is pretty much a spitting image of Paltrow’s younger self. (Hey — there’s a reason they say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.)





The Oscar winner shared a heartfelt message beside the stunning snap. “Happy 13th birthday, you gorgeous human. You light up every room, my heart, the world. You. Are. Everything,” Paltrow wrote. “I love you, schnapps.” Schnapps might be the cutest nickname in history, just FYI.

According to reports, the Paltrow-Martins were joined by überfamous BFFs Jay Z, (a very pregnant) Beyoncé, and their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, for the celebration, and at one point everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to Apple. This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has celebrated with Apple, however. Beyoncé’s eldest child also attended Apple’s birthday sleepover in 2016 — in other words, these two go way back.

Paltrow and Martin “consciously uncoupled” in 2014 after a decade of marriage (and nearly broke the Internet in the process). Since then, they have made co-parenting a priority, regularly spending milestones and holidays together.





