Taylor Swift Resurfaces, Photographed for First Time in 3 Months

Leave it to Mama Swift to bring her daughter out of hiding.

Over the weekend, Taylor Swift was photographed for the first time in three months while visiting her parents in Nashville. The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer was in town for Mother’s Day, touching down on Saturday and leaving on Sunday. Naturally, T.Swift flew via private jet and TMZ has the photos.

It’s the first time we’ve seen the 27-year-old singer in public since her performance over Super Bowl weekend. Swift has been keeping a low profile after an eventful 2016. Remember that whole Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feud? Or does the Calvin Harris breakup and Tom Hiddleston romance ring a bell?

The reemergence of Taylor Swift was a running theme this past weekend. The Grammy-winning singer also made headlines after sending a fan flowers and a handwritten note to her graduation party.

I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD ???????????? I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/8qQ6gTNeyP — Ashley (@AshSilv13) May 13, 2017





So what’s behind Swift’s resurfacing? While she is gearing up for a trial against DJ David Mueller, we’re hoping it has to do with new music. Ed Sheeran teased that his pal would be releasing a new album later this year.

“Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year — Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time,” he told BBC.

We’re ready for you, Taylor.





