Will Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn’s Breakup Help the Rodgers Family Reconcile?

According to People, Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have broken up after three years of dating. It was rumored that Olivia was the reason Aaron stopped speaking with his family.

Aaron’s dad, Ed, spoke with the New York Times this year, and said Aaron stopped speaking to them in 2014, “not long after he began to date actress Olivia Munn.”

Their family situation was also discussed when Aaron’s brother Jordan won ABC’s The Bachelorette. During the show, it became clear that Aaron was estranged from his family after Jordan told his now fiancé, JoJo Fletcher, that he no longer talks to his brother.

And during Jordan’s hometown date with JoJo, his family left two empty chairs at the dinner table in hopes that Aaron would be there.

JoJo also talked to the other Rodgers brother, Luke, about the situation with Aaron — about which he said, “It pains both of [us – me and Jordan] not to have that relationship … we miss our brother. Ya know, we just, I trust in like, that God brings things full circle, and that’s a wish that everything would just get back to, ya know, us being a family.”

