Hollywood Reacts to the Death of Comic Legend Don Rickles

Rebecca Detken
Managing Editor, Yahoo Celebrity
Rest in peace, Don Rickles. (Photo: Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI)

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles from kidney failure. He was 90. Revered as the king of the insult comics, “Mr. Warmth,” as he was sarcastically nicknamed, was beloved by Hollywood. Check out the many tributes rolling in from Rickles’s fellow comedians as well as other people in the biz.






























Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: