Hollywood Reacts to the Death of Comic Legend Don Rickles

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles from kidney failure. He was 90. Revered as the king of the insult comics, “Mr. Warmth,” as he was sarcastically nicknamed, was beloved by Hollywood. Check out the many tributes rolling in from Rickles’s fellow comedians as well as other people in the biz.

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017









Don once begged me for a couple of bucks then told me to twist myself into a pretzel. Ego slayer! Comic Everest! Spank you, Mr Rickles. ;^) — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 6, 2017





A God died today. Don Rickles, we did not want to ever lose you. Never. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 6, 2017





Greatest Of All Time https://t.co/b7q4wmpFX0 — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) April 6, 2017





I was honored to b publicly humiliated by this comedy titan a few times! I saw him give an impromptu wedding toast last yr & he killed! https://t.co/eiUUrhG8Ll — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 6, 2017





In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017









My friend, my dad, the funniest biggest hearted of them all. A beautiful husband and father. My heart is broken. Rest In Peace. Don Rickles. — bob saget (@bobsaget) April 6, 2017





Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017





As I was standing nearby, #DonRickles once whispered in my wife's ear, "What are you doing with a loser like him?" I was honored. #rip #sad — Kevin Nealon (@kevin_nealon) April 6, 2017





????????????Don Rickles???????????? — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) April 6, 2017





RIP Don Rickles. Legend. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 6, 2017





RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017





Aw jeez. Rickles .Sweetest, funniest, legend and mensch. Came to a party at my house gave me a dollar and told me to get a nicer place.#RIP — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) April 6, 2017









NOOOOOOOOOOOO!

RIP Mr. Warmth — bobby cannavale (@bobbycannavale) April 6, 2017





Rickles was awesome. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 6, 2017





If you want to laugh, go to YouTube and watch him on The Tonight Show with Sinatra. Possibly one of the funniest people ever. Ever! — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) April 6, 2017





Awwww man Rickles is dead. Rest In Peace buddy. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) April 6, 2017





Don Rickles was a cyclone of funny with a heart of gold. Is God ready for your maniacal wit? Would love to hear what you said on arrival. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) April 6, 2017





Don Rickles, you kept us laughing for so many years. We will miss you dearly. Thanks for the zingers. You were one of a kind. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 6, 2017





RIP Don Rickles, 90.

One of the funniest men who ever lived. pic.twitter.com/8RvD1hGj2R — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 6, 2017





Don Rickles was simply the best. He created insult comedy &yet every 1 of his targets felt loved and honored. One of a kind.#RIPdonrickles — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 6, 2017





One of the funniest, ballsiest comics of all time. RIP Don Rickles. pic.twitter.com/wF9rPQjjVz — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) April 6, 2017





#RIPDonRickles God's gonna get a good roasting real soon. — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) April 6, 2017





Thanks for the laughs too numerous to count, Mr. Rickles. RIP #donrickles — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) April 6, 2017





One person I always wanted to meet and shake hands with.

RIP Don Rickles — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) April 6, 2017









