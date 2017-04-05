Is Ann Coulter Dating Jimmie ‘Dyn-o-mite’ Walker?

Famed TV producer Norman Lear says that Jimmie Walker — best known for his role as J.J. on one of Lear’s ’70s sitcoms, Good Times — and conservative pundit Ann Coulter are an item. (Cue the references to J.J.’s signature line, “dyn-o-mite.”)

“I love [Walker]; he’s a wonderful guy, but I’ll tell you something about him that’ll astound you: He dates Ann Coulter,” Lear told Black-ish show creator Kenya Barris in an interview for Entertainment Weekly. Lear added that he and his wife have had dinner with Walker, 69, and 55-year-old Coulter, who turned out to be “a dreamy, delicious, sweet person.”

And, yes, he was talking about that Ann Coulter. The same woman who is so reviled in celebrity circles that last year’s Roast of Rob Lowe turned into a roast of Coulter.

Barris had the same reaction a lot of people would after hearing about the coupling of Coulter and the star of a sitcom considered groundbreaking because of its portrayal of a black family in a pre-Cosby Show era.

“J.J. dates Ann Coulter!” Barris exclaimed. “You couldn’t write that! That’s fantastic!”

After reports of the interview began to surface, Coulter clarified things on Twitter.

Best of friends, love him, no romance. @mailonline: Anne Coulter is dating star of Good Times Jimmie Walker https://t.co/0Wh6YU6WGM — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 5, 2017





Coulter has attempted to shut down the same rumors before, such as the time she was asked about her relationship with Walker on HuffPost Live in 2013, after the two were photographed together at an awards show.

“No, we’re great friends; we do a lot of stuff together. We are dates,” she said in her nondenial denial. “He is so hilarious, so we see each other a lot when I’m in L.A., but we are not technically dating. If you see me written up with someone, the one thing you know is, ‘She’s not dating him.’”

Walker gushed about Coulter in a 2010 interview.

“She does the Ann stuff,” he told the Electronic Urban Report. “But she’s just a beautiful person. I adore her. … She’s a very, very nice person, and I’m lucky to know her.”

He added, “I have nothing but the highest respect for her, and I’m thoroughly impressed with everything she does — whether she’s writing Sarah Palin stuff or doing whatever. I’m thoroughly impressed with her.”

Whether Walker and Coulter are just friends or something more, they both consider themselves conservatives. Walker spoke of his support for Donald Trump in a 2012 interview.

