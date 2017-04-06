Jimmy Fallon’s Daughters Ham It Up for the Camera as His New Ride Opens

Jimmy Fallon is used to being the celebrity in his family, but today, the Tonight Show host’s adorable daughters stole the show. (Sound familiar, Ryan Reynolds?)

Winnie, who’s 3 1/2, and Frances, 2, accompanied Fallon and their producer mom, Nancy Juvonen, to the opening of the “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” ride at Universal Studios in Orlando. As shown by a broadcast of the fanfare on NBC’s Today, the little girls might have a future in TV themselves.

While their parents held them at a podium, Winnie and Frances clapped and waved, starting at about the 4:20 mark. Winnie, especially, seemed to get a kick out of being in front of a crowd. Then again, she might be more into cosmetology, because she just couldn’t keep her hands out of her mom’s hair!

Fallon and Juvonen, who happens to be Drew Barrymore‘s producing partner, welcomed both their daughters via surrogacy and have been open about their years of fertility struggles.

The late-night host has been just as candid about his love for his girls.

“Moms should know that even the manliest guys will become softies when they have daughters,” Fallon told People in May 2015. “Dads immediately fall in love with their little girls and will let them get away with everything. So moms are going to have to be the disciplinarians when it comes to daughters.”

But Fallon will be excellent at teaching his kids to play classroom instruments or, when they’re older, beer pong.

