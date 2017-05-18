What Chris Cornell Has Said About Depression and Addiction

Chris Cornell was found dead on the bathroom floor of his hotel room at MGM Grand Detroit shortly after a Soundgarden show on Wednesday night. According to TMZ, there was a “band” around the 52-year-old rock star’s neck and no blood, so the police suspect a suicide — and that plays into his spokesperson’s statement that it was “sudden and unexpected.” His wife, Vicky Karayiannis, reportedly had called a family friend to check on Cornell and that person forced his way into the room and made the discovery, though she also told friends Cornell didn’t seem depressed and wouldn’t take his life.

With autopsies and toxicology reports to follow, people are left wondering what happened to the talented singer and songwriter — who also was in Audioslave and had an extensive solo career — and looking back at some of his personal struggles, including with addiction and depression. The story begins in Seattle, where Cornell and Soundgarden were part of the grunge scene. He grew up in the city, but described his neighborhood as very “white. Urban but not really urban, suburban but not really suburbia. It was lower-middle-class white.” But it was a place where he was introduced to drugs and alcohol early on.

Early exposure

“We were all selling drugs by the time we were 12, or doing them,” he told Rolling Stone in that same interview in 1994. “Pot or pills or anything that was easily available. My neighbors to the south had two boys who were probably in their late teens when I was about 11, and they were just huge into drugs. I remember walking by the basement window one time, and this one dude … was shooting something at me from a syringe out the window. I don’t even know what it was, but it was shooting 15 feet, and I’m walking by, trying to dodge this thing. Those were the kind of people who lived near me.” He had said he also started drinking at that young age.

Cornell attended Catholic school and after being kicked out of eighth grade (twice!), he was sent to a vocational school, which he attended only briefly, bringing an end to his formal education.

“It was mainly for degenerate young people,” said Cornell, who was the youngest of six (aka the “Bobby Brady,” he once quipped). “It was the last ditch for kids that couldn’t go anywhere else. The concept for me was entirely wrong because it was sort of learn at your own pace, do your own thing, and my own thing was not school. So I’d go there and not do anything at all. It was just a waste of time.” (He and Vicky, his second wife, later started a foundation to help troubled kids. He recently traveled to Greece to visit a refugee camp there.)

View photos Chris Cornell performed with Soundgarden for the last time at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on May 17. (Photo: Splash News) More

Overcoming addiction

The drug thing stuck with Cornell — or should we say surrounded him. His roommate Andy Wood, of the band Mother Love Bone, died of a heroin overdose in 1990, inspiring Cornell’s band/album Temple of the Dog. He struggled himself in the ’90s and early aughts, seeking treatment for addiction in 2002. (He told the Mirror in 2012 it was “mostly alcohol — from my late teens until my late 30s.”)

“The thing is, when you pick up the pipe for the first time, you don’t know that that’s your fate,” Cornell told Details in 2012. “The moment isn’t that dramatic. And then that was it — I didn’t want to care anymore.” He added that the “biggest difference I noticed” post-rehab with his band, which he split from and then reconnected with, “and we haven’t even really talked about it: There are no bottles of Jack Daniels around or beers. And we never talked about … it’s just not there.”