Pregnant Beyoncé Shows Off Her Bare Belly at the ‘Carter Push Party’

Beyoncé looked like an earth mother at her baby shower. (Photo: Beyoncé via Instagram)

Well hello there, Carter Twins! Beyoncé was celebrated at a baby shower on Saturday and the mama-to-be made the scene with bare bump on full display.

Soon after her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, shared Instagram photos and videos of party guests — including Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams (Bey’s Destiny’s Child girls), the newly separated Lala Anthony, and a pregnant Serena Williams — at the African-inspired event held in Beverly Hills, Calif., the guest of honor posted her own pix of her double bump at the party.

The singer, looking gorgeous and maternal, proudly showed off her belly, which had a large henna tattoo on the front. She wore a bra top and skirt along with a colorful headpiece, necklace, bracelets, and big earrings.





Two of the black-and-white photos she shared showed Jay Z at the party with her — and wearing a hat and Africa medallion to keep with the theme. He was grinning wide while she shot him a playful look. The pair, who announced the pregnancy in February, were holding hands.





Another photo had the couple, who are already parents to daughter Blue Ivy Carter, facing each with Jay’s hands on her belly.





All the photos had the caption “Carter Push Party,” which was the name of the event. And Bey’s corny joke telling mama had guests yell out the name of the party during the shindig.





Another look inside at the (loud) fun. The room was decorated in oranges and bold prints:





Tina also shared a photo of herself chatting up the “beautiful” Lala:





Bey’s Destiny’s Child girls, Williams and Rowland, also shared shots of their party ensembles:









With the babies due soon, Beyoncé and Jay Z have been prepping for their new additions, who will be raised in L.A. But it clearly isn’t all nursery decorating and baby prep. The family went to the Museum of Ice Cream on Mother’s Day, making the most of their final weeks as a party of three.





