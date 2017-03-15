Beyoncé Tells Mom, Tina, to Cool It With the Corny Jokes (the Nerve!)

Your mom isn’t the only one with an arsenal of corny jokes. The struggle is real for Beyoncé.

Tina Knowles Lawson, the fashionista mom of Bey and Solange, has built up an impressive Instagram presence with over 1 million followers. (Take that, Dina Lohan with your 30.3K and Tina Simpson with 15.2K.) Yes, she shares lots of photos and videos of her daughters and granddaughter, which get people clicking “follow,” but she does have her own life. Many of her posts feature her husband, Richard Lawson, and her workouts and travels.

As fabulous as Mama Tina’s life is, between her inspirational quotes and her ongoing corny jokes series, she does give major mom vibes on Instagram sometimes. Oh, Mama Tina loves telling corny jokes — and we’ll admit that we love hearing them, in a double-eye-roll “Oh, mom” kind of way. So we cracked up when she shared her latest bad joke on Wednesday, but noted at the top of the video that Beyoncé recently advised her to cool it with the corn.





“You know, Beyoncé was telling me the other day that I shouldn’t do corny jokes all the time,” said Tina, whose hair, makeup, and accessory game was on fleek for her joke video. With a little sass in her voice, she continued, “But I told her: When you get my age, you gotta find your light. So if you find some good light, you’re supposed to take advantage of it.” (Apparently, Tina films several jokes in one sitting and shares them at different times.)

After getting that off her chest, she told her joke: What did one toilet say to the other? Are you OK, because you look flushed.

Yes, toilet jokes are the typical fare from Bey’s mom — and here are some others like: Why shouldn’t you write with a broken pencil? Because it’s pointless.





And then there’s: What happened when the lettuce and tomatoes had a race? The lettuce was a head and the tomatoes were trying to catch up. Food humor, folks!





And then there was: What path do crazy people take through the forest? The psycho path.





Her laugh at the end of that one is the best. She doesn’t need anyone else in the world — including her superstar daughter — to love her seventh-grade jokes. She likes them, gosh darn it, and doesn’t care if she’s the only one laughing.

View photos GIF: Instagram More

Now this isn’t the first time Tina’s kids have tried to curate her Instagram feed. In December, she accidentally liked a comment on an Instagram photo that dissed Bey’s Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson. After explaining it was all a misunderstanding, she noted that her “children worried” she would make headlines for her posts. “They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful.”

Despite “not being that great on social media,” Tina reached 1 million followers in mid-February. In a special post she put up at the time, she wrote, “Who would have ever thought a 63 year old woman who’s 5 year old (12 now) grandson had to teach me how to use a computer because he said ‘this is my last time doing the mouse for you grandma so pay attention!’ And even though I am always screwing up something and hitting buttons by accident. Yes I’m still technically challenged as my kids say! I am so grateful and feel so blessed that I got 1 million followers. It means to me that I am inspiring some people !!! (Or entertaining them ) Whatever the reason I know that you like positive things because I Made a commitment to inspire and spread positivity.”





So despite what Beyoncé says, keep sharing your corny jokes, Mama Tina, we like them. And you’ll soon have two new fans — the Carter twins — who will love your simple humor.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: