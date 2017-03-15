Donald Trump Really Doesn’t Like Snoop Dogg’s New Music Video

Donald Trump is tweeting mad over Snoop Dogg’s new music video.

Over the weekend, the rapper’s Nightfall remix of BadBadNotGood’s track “Lavender,” which also features Kaytranada, was released. It includes a Snoop Loops commercial, comedian Michael Rapaport, and the mock execution of a clown dressed as President Donald Trump. You can guess which part the reality TV star turned president didn’t like.

“Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” Trump wrote on Wednesday. “Jail time!” (“Jail time!” is a major exaggeration, but this is a Trump tweet.)

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017





Watch Snoop’s video here. Note, there are curse words. Obviously:

Snoop was obviously trying to get a reaction with this video, which was co-directed by YouTube star Jesse Wellens and James DeFina. The whole thing is about current events and was inspired by Philando Castile, the Falcon Heights, Minn., man shot by police at a traffic stop last summer while his girlfriend livestreamed it online.

The Trump character in the parody is named Ronald Klump and it’s clearly satire — down to Clown-in-Chief Klump holding a press conference to announce the deportation of … dogs. And, for the record, he’s standing after taking a shot. He’s also not the only one to get popped. Rapaport’s dad character is ultimately offed — with a glitter gun — by clown cops while the scene is filmed by a bystander.

In an interview with Billboard pre-Trump tweet, Snoop said that his intention was to make “a song that was not controversial but real — real to the voice of the people who don’t have a voice.” As for the clown theme, “The whole world is clownin’ around,” he said. “If you really look at some of these mother***ers, they are clowns.”

In the same interview, Snoop spelled out his beef with the 45th president — and the world — including, “the ban that this motherf***er tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf***ers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years, and motherf***ers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it… It’s a lot of clown s*** going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president, and just life in general.”

Snoop added that he wasn’t looking for a response from Trump — despite getting one.

“When I be putting s*** out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction,” he said. “I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void. I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f***ing clown as president, and the s*** that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

With this video, Snoop joins the list of celebrities the president has taken aim at on Twitter. Some others include Rosie O’Donnell, his Saturday Night Live impersonator Alec Baldwin, and we all know about his Twitter-obsession with Kristen Stewart.





