Jesse James Has ‘No Regrets’ About Sandra Bullock Marriage: Cheating Is ‘Part of Life’

Everyone deals with mistakes differently, and Jesse James certainly has his own way of looking at the past.

The West Coast Choppers founder, 47, split from Sandra Bullock in 2010 after five years of marriage and multiple cheating allegations. The divorce scandal engulfed James’s life, which led him to leave Los Angeles and his Hollywood world behind. Now James — who is married to Alexis DeJoria — has revealed to the Daily Mail what his life in Texas is like.

James says lot of good came out of his marriage to Bullock and that he has “no regrets,” except for the loss of his son Louis. Bullock, 52, and James were in the process of adopting Louis when it was revealed he cheated on the Oscar-winning actress multiple times. Tattooed model Michelle “Bombshell” McGee, a stripper and a local photographer, was one of three women who came forward claiming they had affairs with James.

“Yeah, I did cheat on my wife; yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story,” James explains. “Everything else was just … [shakes his head].”

James says he is still targeted on social media — where he has made his own Bullock digs — because he stepped out on the beloved actress.

“The easy [putdown] is, like, oh well, you cheated on Sandra Bullock. That’s the world’s easiest comeback,” James says.

He adds, “In general, both women and men cheat. It’s part of life.”

In April 2010, James checked himself into a rehab facility in Arizona to try and save his marriage, but Bullock filed for divorce in June.

“It’s like people love to see you fall. And the farther you get, the higher you get, the more they love it. I look at myself now and I look at how I was feeling then, and I think I was completely overreacting as far as letting it really get to me.” James says. “I think it was having 50 or 60 or paparazzi outside my house for five or six months. … That was not a good feeling. I’m a fighter, man, I come from the tradition of — if you do something I don’t like, I’m going to punch you.”

He continues, “There’s no lawsuits, nothing — we’re just going to fight it out. It’s hard for me to bite my cheeks and not say anything and just look down. You learn what’s important — that that whole fame thing is not really … It’s meaningless when your quality of life goes to zero.”

James decided to leave Hollywood in 2010. “I was, like, I’m out of here [Los Angeles]. I got sick of L.A., I went through a bunch of B.S. — I thought, it’s time to go, get a better life for my kids, you know,” he reflects. James has three children from his first two marriages.

The motorcycle mogul turned gun manufacturer says he has no contact with Bullock (or Louis), but he’s happy with how life turned out. In 2013, James wed for the fourth time, marrying drag racer and billionaire heiress DeJoria.

“We like the same stuff, the same music, the same everything,” he gushes. “We like all these things. It makes me look back at other relationships and be, like, I was an idiot! What was I thinking? That was never going to work. But I guess that’s how you learn, you know.”

As for Bullock, she’s doing just fine. She has been happily dating photographer Bryan Randall since 2015 and adopted a baby girl, Laila.





