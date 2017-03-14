Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Are Both in Barcelona, but They’re Absolutely Not Dating (Wink!)

Something is going on between Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus.

Now, the two might have the sweetest, most tender, and innocent friendship on the planet, but we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t question the fact that they keep popping up together all over the world. So where in the world are they right now? Barcelona.

On Monday, the Walking Dead actor, 48, and the Inglourious Basterds actress, 40, were spotted in the Spanish city. He’s apparently there to promote his hit drama and visit an art gallery; she’s there … sightseeing. The blonde went incognito in a hooded sweatshirt and shades as she wandered around the city.

We’d think it was a coincidence were it not for the fact that they were photographed together in N.Y.C. two weeks ago. People magazine reported that the two were in high spirits after returning from an out-of-town trip together. They stood side by side — and the German actress beamed — as they unloaded packages from Reedus’s Porsche.

View photos Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus after returning from a road trip on Feb. 23. (Photo: Splash News) More

While E! News had an eyewitness claiming they kissed on the lips after stepping out of the car, a source (probably one of their publicists) told the website they were “just friends.”

The two have been sparking romance rumors since 2015. That’s the year their film Sky came out, and they were “getting up close and personal” at the premiere at the Toronto Film Fest, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kruger, who was in an 8-year relationship with actor Joshua Jackson at the time, was reportedly sitting in Reedus’s lap, and “they [were] talking about relationship stuff. She was talking about how he wasn’t ready to settle down.” (Reedus’s most famous relationship was with supermodel Helena Christensen and spanned five years. They share a son, Mingus, 17.)

In December 2015, the New York Daily News reported that Kruger and Reedus had made out wildly at a Manhattan dive bar. “They were laughing and having fun, and then she just literally got out of her chair and straddled him, and we were all like, ‘What the hell?’” said one onlooker. Another eyewitness added, “They were making out on top of each other, holding hands.” Kruger’s relationship with Jackson ended months later. (FWIW, Jackson apparently has a new new lady in his life.)

View photos Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger promoting “Sky” at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival in September 2015. (Photo: J. Countess/WireImage) More

This past December, Kruger flew to Paris to support Reedus’s photo exhibition — from his book The Sun’s Coming Up… Like a Big Bald Head — at Galerie Hors-Champs.

View photos Diane Kruger was among those supporting Reedus’s photo exhibit in Paris in December. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Now, again, this all may be platonic, but if you follow these types of things, you know that where there’s smoke. … Right now, we feel like we’re witnessing a wildfire.





