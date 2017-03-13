No Jersey Here! Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wears Fur Coat Courtside for Biggie Smalls Tribute

Just your average sports fans! Diddy and Cassie at the New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center on March 12. (Photo: James Devaney/GC Images)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may have designed some NBA jerseys, but when it comes to sitting courtside, don’t expect him to actually wear one.

The rapper/designer/man-of-many-nicknames, 47, showed up at Sunday’s Nets-Knicks game — during which there was a tribute to the late Biggie Smalls — in a knee-length fur coat and mega-medallion. Needless to say, he stood out in a crowd of people dressed in jerseys and casualwear — and probably stayed very, very warm. Like, sweating warm.

His on-again, off-again lady, Cassie, also rocked fur — perhaps a piece from the highly sought after Pepé Le Pew collection. The couple that wears fur courtside together stays together? We won’t go that far. They have had a very rocky romance.

This wasn’t just any courtside jaunt for the star. He was at Barclays Center on “Biggie Night” to help unveil a banner honoring the Notorious B.I.G. that will permanently be displayed in the arena. It featured the No. 72 (the year the Brooklyn-born rapper, who was murdered 20 years ago, was born) and the line from his song “Juicy”: “Spread the love, it’s the Brooklyn way.”









Diddy and his fur hung out with Biggie’s mom (Voletta Wallace), sister (T’Yanna Wallace), and son (Christopher “CJ” Wallace Jr.) — as well as his widow (Faith Evans) and mistress (Lil’ Kim). Yes, both ladies were together at the event and no hair was pulled. They seem to be keeping their truce. (If you don’t recall, Evans was married to Biggie, but he had a high-profile affair with Lil’ Kim, whom he “mentored.” (Cough cough.) The ladies made nice, after two decades, last spring. They even hugged on Sunday.)

On March 9, the anniversary of Biggie’s death, Diddy, who was Biggie’s BFF, launched a social media campaign to get fans to share their favorite Biggie verses with the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG, which he plans to edit together. He also posted a video talking about his friend’s legacy.

“This year is more of a sobering year,” he said. “For us, we lived 20 years of our lives without somebody that has been a big part of our lives, that has basically been responsible for the legend of our careers. He’s fed a lot of families, made a lot of people dance, made a lot of people feel good. On this day we’re gonna reflect for him. This wound ain’t healed yet.”

Well, Diddy made sure his friend got a lot of attention on Sunday. (“I want 10 seconds of Brooklyn noise” in honor of B.I.G., he demanded of the crowd, which complied.) And he didn’t mind if he got a lot of attention either. That outfit commanded it for sure.





