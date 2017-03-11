Joshua Jackson Spotted Packing on the PDA With Mystery Girl in NYC -- See the Pic!

Looks like Joshua Jackson may be off the market!

The 38-year-old The Affair star was spotted out and about in New York City on Thursday, packing on the PDA with a mysterious brunette.

RELATED: Joshua Jackson Talks Being Newly Single After a Decade Dating Diane Kruger

According to an eyewitness, the pair walked arms intertwined into a cafe where they sipped on "some drinks by candlelight, talked, laughed, held hands and passionately kissed each other."

The Vancouver, Canada, native was dressed casually, clad in a gray hoodie and beanie, while the mystery gal showed off some skin in a sleeveless white top. And judging by their steamy smooch, it appears they were having quite the night!

View photos



Image Direct

Jackson, who recently sparked romance rumors with Crystal Reed, previously dated Diane Kruger. The two called it quits after 10 years together last July.

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show five months later, Jackson admitted the dating scene is pretty different than it was a decade ago.

WATCH: Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger Split After 10 Years Together

"Things have changed a little bit since the last time I was single," he joked. "I mean, everything's in your phone now. There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Oh, no no no, we don't do that anymore.'"

Hear more in the video below!

Related Articles