Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus in High Spirits After Returning to New York City From Out of Town Trip

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are spending quality time together.

The actors were spotted moving things out of Reedus’s sports car after returning to New York City from a trip out of town for a couple days. They were in high spirits and seemed to be having a great time together as Kruger smiled at Reedus while she grabbed bags out of the silver car.

The actress, 40, kept her outfit simple with a black jacket and a long cream skirt while keeping her should-length hair slightly tousled. Reedus, 48, rocked all all black outfit complete with a light North Face jacket in the warmer New York temperature.

The close duo was last seen together when the German actress supported the Walking Dead actor at his photography exhibition opening in Paris in December. The exhibition showcased photographs from Reedus’ book, The Sun’s Coming Up… Like a Big Bald Head at Galerie Hors-Champs.

Kruger and Reedus previously costarred in the 2015 drama Sky. In the film, Kruger embarks on a journey of self-discovery after hooking up with a cowboy (Reedus) and leaving her husband.

Kruger previously dated Joshua Jackson for ten years before breaking up in Summer 2016. Reedus and Kruger had been spotted getting close at a dinner before the breakup, sparking rumors that Kruger and Jackson were on the outs.

Reedus was in a five-year relationship with model Helena Christensen. They had a son in 1999 before their split in 2003.



