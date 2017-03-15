Debra Messing’s NYC Apartment Damaged by Fire in Neighbor’s Posh Townhouse

Debra Messing, pictured last year, awoke to a “roaring fire next door” to her NYC co-op apartment. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council)

Debra Messing got up close and personal with some of New York City’s bravest.

The Will & Grace actress, 48, shared a photo of four firefighters in her apartment at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. She wrote that they were “fighting a roaring fire next door.” While there were “windows blown out,” everyone was “OK,” she noted. However, she described the experience as “terrifying.”





The fire started at 7 E. 84th Street — a $27 million landmark townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to the New York Post. The six-story, 13,000-square-foot brick mansion was under construction and nobody was home at the time.

While there were no injuries, many residents in neighboring buildings were evacuated. And buildings on both sides of the mansion — including Messing’s — suffered damage from the fire, including blown out and broken windows as well as water damage.

Here is some footage of the fire:





All this happened while Winter Storm Stella hit the city. Over 140 firefighters, including the four at Messing’s pad, battled the blaze, which was under control at 6 a.m. — three and a half hours after it started.

Messing and her son, Roman Zelman, had just returned to the Big Apple from Las Vegas, where the star’s father, Brian Messing, was married. It was an eventful affair, complete with Elvis Presley, Tina Turner, and Bette Midler impersonators. The Mysteries of Laura and Smash alum attended the wedding with her 12-year-old son. He was presumably home with her during the scary fire on Tuesday.





Messing purchased her four-bedroom co-op, which is two doors down from where the fire originated, for $5.45 million in 2014. There are 11 units in the building and hers boasts 10-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, a library, and a Juliette balcony. It’s an entire floor of the building, which is half a block from Central Park.

The actress recently returned to work on the revival of Will & Grace. Check out some behind-the-scenes pics from the set.





