Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump During Date Night at the Met Gala

Serena Williams put her growing belly on full display at the 2017 Met Gala on Monday night. The women’s No. 1-ranked tennis player was joined at the star-studded affair by her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Williams wore a green, curve-hugging Versace gown that accentuated her baby bump. This is her first red carpet appearance since accidentally revealing last month that she was pregnant. The tennis superstar, 35, let the news slip she was expecting her first child, with Ohanian, 34, on Snapchat.

“Well, actually, it was an accident,” Williams confessed last week. “I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going. I didn’t tell a lot of people, to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. On social media, you press the wrong button and … 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share].”

Williams is more than five months pregnant. She will not play tennis again this year, but will return to the court in 2018.

This will be Serena’s first child, and she recently posted a sweet tribute to her unborn baby on Instagram.

“My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had,” wrote Williams. “You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday.”

