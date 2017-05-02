Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Make Cuddly Red Carpet Debut at Met Gala

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are hot and heavy, and from the looks of things, quite happy too.

The power couple made their red carpet debut on Monday night at the Met Gala in NYC, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Selena wore a pretty Coach gown to the Costume Institute Gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition; however, her best accessory was definitely her dapper boyfriend.

Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), 27, held hands and kissed as they strolled up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. According to E!, she whispered, “I love you,” into her man’s ear. The “Kill Em With Kindness” singer also pulled her beau in for a nuzzle while a sea of photographers snapped away. He definitely didn’t seem to mind.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez cuddled at the Met Gala. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

What a difference a year makes.

The “Starboy” crooner attended the 2016 Met Gala with then girlfriend Bella Hadid. The Weeknd looked much more serious on the red carpet when he walked with the model, while he looks downright playful with Gomez at this year’s event.

The Weeknd had Bella Hadid on his arm at the Met Gala in 2016. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Selena and The Weeknd went public with their romance earlier this year and have been trotting around the globe together ever since. The Canadian singer and songwriter is currently traveling the world for “The Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour” and Selena has joined him on the road for many of the dates.

“They’re doing great together,” a Gomez source told People. “Abel treats Selena really well, and he makes her very happy.”

Added the source, “They’re not shy about showing affection in public, and that’s not how she usually is. She’s pretty private about relationships, but she really likes him and doesn’t feel the need to hide it.”

But will they hide it from Hadid? The 20-year-old model is rumored to be on the guest list for tonight’s soiree.





