Ballers! Ivanka Trump's Kids Go VIP for First Baseball Game

Jared Kushner took his children with Ivanka Trump, Arabella and Joseph (seen here on inauguration day), out to a ballgame. (Photo: Ivanka Trump via Instagram)

Ivanka Trump may be driving her neighbors crazy, but she and her husband, Jared Kutcher, are making the most of Washington, D.C.’s offerings. On Sunday, that included taking their Mandarin-speaking (and singing) superkids Arabella, 5, and Joseph, 3, to their first MLB baseball game.

This was a daddy-kids outing — with backup from their uncle Joshua Kuschner (Jared’s brother and Karlie Kloss‘s boyfriend) — and Ivanka didn’t attend, nor did 1-year-old Theodore. However, Ivanka posted a photo of Arabella enjoying her chocolate ice cream in her front row seats (cha-ching) behind the Mets dugout. Only the finest for the first grandkids!





“Arabella’s date with dad at the ballpark!,” wrote Ivanka with the hashtags “#1stbaseballgame” and “#MetsVSNationals.” She gave a photo credit to Joshua.

The Kushner kids’ first MLB game was short-lived, however. While they arrived wearing their Mets hats to root on their (real) home team, they left before the fourth inning. In fairness, it was really hot (87 degrees) and they were in the direct sun. Also, it was a blowout for the Mets, who lost 5 to 23. (No, that’s not a typo.)

While at the game, the quartet enjoyed traditional ballpark snacks, including ice cream and peanuts. Joshua took his niece Arabella, who was outfitted in a patriotic stars and stripes seersucker ensemble) up to the concession stand at one point while Jared stayed with Joseph in their seats. At various points, both men had the well-behaved kids on their laps.

Make that well-dressed laps. The Kushner brothers were very well dressed for the game. Jared, trusted advisor to his political pop-in-law, had on a button-down shirt and khakis as he sat among the sea of sweaty sports fans in their jerseys and tanktops.

Oh, and, no, Jared wasn’t wearing his flak jacket — though it could have been under that designer shirt.

Now that Donald Trump’s grandkids have taken in a game at the Nationals Park, maybe it will entice their grandpa — the reality TV star turned prez Donald — to the stadium. He memorably turned down throwing out the first pitch at the Nationals game last month.



