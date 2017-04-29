Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome a Baby Girl

Ciara has a new love in her life. She and husband Russell Wilson have welcomed a baby girl.

The two shared the news on their social media accounts at the same time Friday night, noting that Sienna Princess Wilson was born at 7:03 p.m. April 28, weighing in at 7 lbs. and 13 oz.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,” they wrote. “No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Daddy & Mommy.”





This is the second child for Ciara, who shares son Future Jr., born in May 2014, with her former fiancé, rapper Future. The singer began dating Wilson in April 2015, and they were famously public about their decision to abstain from sex before marriage. The couple announced their engagement in March 2016, married in July, and announced they were expecting a child together by October.





Early on in the pregnancy, the 31-year-old admitted to craving “water with lemon,” but she never seemed to have trouble finding something to wear. (Except the time she posed topless and bared her bump a la Demi Moore for Harper’s Bazaar.) In fact, Ciara stunned on the red carpet throughout her pregnancy, whether it was at the American Music Awards last November or Oscar night in February, where she had three wardrobe changes.

She was involved in a car accident in March when an SUV crashed into the white Mercedes SUV that she was driving in L.A., but thankfully she wasn’t hurt.

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! ???????????????????????? — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017





In late March, Serena Williams, La La Anthony, and other friends celebrated her at a white-themed baby shower, wearing flower crowns.

“I’m just super excited about this time in my life,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in the March interview that accompanied her topless photo. “Like, oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”

Wilson is equally excited about his status as a first-time dad.

“It’s a crazy world that we live in and we’re just trying to love as much as possible,” he explained to People in April. “I know Ciara and I are super focused on that. Loving one another, loving our kids and just loving the world.”





