It’s that time of year again — the Met Gala is upon us. As we ready for the stars to climb the ruby red staircase without tripping tonight, we pay homage to a man who truly loves the fashion event despite not being known for his style: the president of our great nation, Donald Trump. The lover of “MAGA” truck hats has attended the event more than 10 times with several different dates, including wives, girlfriends, and his eldest daughter, Ivanka. While he won’t be here this year (he hasn’t returned to his blue state since the inauguration), we look back at his many (Met) Baller pics… (Image: Getty/Illustration: Danny Miller)