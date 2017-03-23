    President Trump’s big-rig fun becomes social media sensation

    Gabby Kaufman
    Staff Writer
    Yahoo News

    As President Trump was testing out a big rig’s horn on the White House South Lawn Thursday afternoon, the Republicans’ proposed Obamacare replacement bill was stalling out in the House.

    A group of truckers and trucking company CEOs visited Trump, bringing along the big toy for him to play with. When the president stepped outside to welcome his guests, two enormous trucks were also waiting for him. Meanwhile, the American Health Care Act — the Republicans’ proposed replacement for former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act — sputtered to a halt after the leadership decided to postpone the vote on the legislation, originally scheduled for Thursday evening.

    Shortly after White House press secretary Sean Spicer said there was no reason to believe the vote would be delayed, Trump climbed into the driver’s seat, play-acted driving the truck and honked the horn, much to the delight of the crowd — and the Internet. The silly photos immediately went viral, and the absurdity only continued after the president pinned on a button declaring “I love trucks” at the meeting afterwards.















