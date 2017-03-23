President Trump’s big-rig fun becomes social media sensation

As President Trump was testing out a big rig’s horn on the White House South Lawn Thursday afternoon, the Republicans’ proposed Obamacare replacement bill was stalling out in the House.

A group of truckers and trucking company CEOs visited Trump, bringing along the big toy for him to play with. When the president stepped outside to welcome his guests, two enormous trucks were also waiting for him. Meanwhile, the American Health Care Act — the Republicans’ proposed replacement for former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act — sputtered to a halt after the leadership decided to postpone the vote on the legislation, originally scheduled for Thursday evening.

Shortly after White House press secretary Sean Spicer said there was no reason to believe the vote would be delayed, Trump climbed into the driver’s seat, play-acted driving the truck and honked the horn, much to the delight of the crowd — and the Internet. The silly photos immediately went viral, and the absurdity only continued after the president pinned on a button declaring “I love trucks” at the meeting afterwards.

Mad Max: Replace and Repeal pic.twitter.com/Tcjr5ZBULn — Ziwe (@ziwe) March 23, 2017





*hasn't driven himself anywhere ever* pic.twitter.com/nVajOWlcQX — jeff in real life (@thecultureofme) March 23, 2017













"Endless possible analogies for eleventy billion, Alex." pic.twitter.com/xEe5hv0dZb — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 23, 2017









As health care vote gets scrapped for tonight, here's Trump in a big rig on the White House driveway honking the horn & pretending to drive pic.twitter.com/vTkNnJkrrc — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 23, 2017





When you've got a long way to go, and a short time to get there: pic.twitter.com/sTqQPoaAYQ — Kelly Dwyer (@KDonhoops) March 23, 2017









Trump is going to take the truck and start calling it Road Force One. — Everywhere Jeet (@Ugarles) March 23, 2017









"Well it looks like ol' Boss Trump learned them Duke boys are slicker than a sow's underside. But that's how it goes here in Hazzard county" pic.twitter.com/Jz2J7ny1cU — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 23, 2017









I would offer this for a caption contest but I’m not sure if any caption could make it more poignant. pic.twitter.com/hiSq8O84HW — Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) March 23, 2017





Read more from Yahoo News: