A boom in medical tourism to Mexico predicted if Obamacare ends

A woman enters a dentists’ office in Tijuana, Mexico. Data from a U.S. government survey suggests that 150,000 to 320,000 Americans list health care as a reason for traveling abroad each year. (Photo: Guillermo Arias/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On almost any weekday afternoon, silver-haired Americans, often with mouths still numb from Novocain, line up at the U.S. port of entry between Nogales, Mexico, and Nogales, Ariz.

Because Medicare offers virtually no coverage for dental work, Mexican border towns like Nogales have become go-to destinations for affordable, quality dental care among seniors and snowbirds from southern Arizona, California, and Texas. Less than 10 miles from the popular retirement hub of Yuma, Ariz., more than 350 dentists have set up shop in the small Mexican town of Los Algodones — earning it the nickname “Molar City.”

In recent years, rising medical costs compounded by the introduction of stingy federal exchange plans under the Affordable Care Act have begun to force more Americans to follow the path forged by snowbirds and migrate south of the border in search of affordable health care.

As a result, Mexico has quickly emerged as a world leader in medical tourism, luring an estimated 1 million patients each year, many of them from the U.S. — not just with cheap pharmaceuticals and dental services but also a range of procedures, from heart surgeries to in vitro fertilization and cancer treatments. They can receive care by specialists at high-quality hospitals and clinics for a fraction of the cost in the States.

Now, as Congress considers a new federal health care law predicted to leave approximately 24 million Americans uninsured by 2026, Mexico’s burgeoning health care industry ironically stands to be among the Republican bill’s biggest beneficiaries.

“Clearly this legislation will set the stage for increased out-of-country care,” said Patrick Goodness, CEO of the Goodness Co., a medical tourism marketing and public relations firm that works with a variety of international hospitals, medical centers and dental clinics.

Though difficult to predict exactly how many Americans will travel outside the U.S. for medical or dental care as a result of the Republican’s proposed American Health Care Act, Goodness told Yahoo News that he’s seen medical tourism from the U.S. steadily increase since 2013, with cost being the biggest driving factor.

“By nearly all accounts the U.S. medical system is broken,” Goodness said. “Sky-high hospital bills and staggering prices for pharmaceuticals push many Americans to seek care south of the border.”

Two Americans are being helped at a pharmacy in Nogales, Mexico, in 2015. (Photo: Alicia Clark/Cronkite News)

Prior to the enactment in 2003 of the Medicare prescription drug subsidy program, known as Medicare Part D, it was Mexico’s inexpensive (and loosely regulated) pharmacies that first drew many Southwesterners across the border. There, they soon discovered an untapped trove of low-cost dental clinics.

“Word of mouth travels very quickly in this age demographic,” said Ron Vinluan, co-founder of Dayo Dental, a Phoenix-based company that helps connects patients with a vetted network of top dentists throughout Mexico.

Vinluan told Yahoo News that Dayo Dental has seen “20 percent healthy growth per year” since the company was founded in 2006. Sixty percent of patients who use Dayo Dental are older than 60, largely retirees living in the Southwest, but it serves Americans of all ages from all states as well as Canada. One study found that, as of 2014, 205 million Americans had no dental benefits.

While dentistry remained the area of largest growth for medical travel from the U.S. last year, Patients Beyond Borders, an organization dedicated to researching international trends in medical tourism, estimated that approximately 1.4 million Americans sought some sort of medical or dental care outside the U.S. in 2016.

Patients Beyond Borders CEO Josef Woodman credits the Affordable Care Act with helping drive this trend by forcing people to make choices about their insurance for the first time, leading many to pick seemingly inexpensive “skinny plans” that left many underinsured.