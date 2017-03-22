Trump faces off against Washington Republicans used to saying no

WASHINGTON — President Trump, while trying to push a health care bill through Congress, is also trying to overcome a Republican political culture that for years has rewarded saying no to political leaders.

For most of the past decade, many Republicans in Congress who wanted to raise money or their profile have followed an easy playbook. They opposed then-President Barack Obama, resisted any attempts to work with him, and then campaigned for reelection based on the success of their efforts to obstruct him.

Outside groups such as Heritage Action, FreedomWorks and the Club for Growth — who are now opposing Trump’s health care replacement proposal, saying it does not go far enough — have followed this arc as well.

The health care fight, then, is about more than just one issue, said Josh Holmes, a former chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who still advises McConnell from the outside. It’s a crucial battle to determine whether Trump will be able to get anything substantive done during his presidency.

“If there is the incentive structure to register reservations publicly and not work productively, all it will do is repeat itself in perpetuity. That’s how the Hill works,” Holmes said.

In other words, Trump’s entire presidency may be at stake if the self-proclaimed master dealmaker cannot find a way to get his own party’s members in Congress to follow his lead now.

View photos President Trump (Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters) More

A top Republican in Congress, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., called Trump “the closer” on Wednesday, suggesting that the president would manage to bring reluctant lawmakers over the finish line.

But not only do Republicans have a culture of resistance to following orders, the president and congressional leaders have fewer tools for putting pressure on dissenters now than they had even a decade ago.

Political parties don’t have the control over campaign funds that they used to enjoy. Changes to campaign finance law have pushed money away from the political parties and into outside groups that often reward lawmakers for ideological rigidity. Online fundraising has also allowed candidates to raise small amounts from voters directly. In the past, control of money was used by parties to punish or reward members of Congress based on their support for key issues.

In Congress, budget earmarks had long been a key lever the leadership could use to sway votes, by financing projects in the districts of specific members. The backlash against their abuse, however, led to their elimination in 2011.

After the 2010 tea party wave, McConnell took steps to enforce discipline among candidates running for the Senate. He empowered the National Republican Senatorial Committee to enter primary fights and to take out anyone challenging the incumbents. It was a controversial thing to do, but for the most part, the tactic helped reelect senators loyal to the GOP leadership.

In the House, former Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, had been limited in his ability to punish upstarts in primaries, because his hold on the speakership was always tenuous. The current speaker, Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has been reluctant to play bad cop with his members, although the outside group with his backing, the American Action Network, did get more aggressive in 2016.

View photos House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks to the media after attending a closed party conference attended by President Trump. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images) More