Gorsuch frustrates Democrats at confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON — During a 10-hour grilling from senators Tuesday, Judge Neil Gorsuch offered few hints as to his judicial philosophy, frustrating the Judiciary Committee’s Democrats in a polished and calm performance.

Gorsuch — sprinkling his answers to the committee’s questions with “gosh” and “golly” and “goodness” — deftly dodged Democratic senators’ attempts to pin him down on abortion, the scope of the Second Amendment and the Citizens United campaign finance decision. He said it would be “grossly improper” for a judge to offer a preview of how he would rule in future cases.

The 49-year-old Colorado judge also repeatedly insisted he would maintain his independence from President Trump and said no one in the administration had asked him to promise to rule a certain way on cases once he got to the court–neutralizing one of Democrats’ main lines of attack against him.

“I would have walked out the door,” Gorsuch said when asked if Trump had asked him to help overturn Roe v. Wade, the case that ruled that women have the right to get an abortion. “It’s not what judges do.”

But Democrats homed in on Gorsuch’s reticence to discuss Roe further, noting Trump’s vow during the 2016 presidential campaign to appoint a nominee who would overturn it.

Again and again, Gorsuch kept his cards close to his chest as Democrats on the committee attempted to discern his personal beliefs on the issues of the day. Sen. Dick Blumenthal, D-Conn., asked Gorsuch if he agreed with the Supreme Court decisions that made it illegal for the government to ban married couples, and later unmarried people, from using contraception.

“Those are precedents of the United States Supreme Court,” Gorsuch replied. “They’ve been settled 50 years, in the case of Griswold.”

Blumenthal chastised him for not giving a simple yes or no, pointing out that Bush appointees Samuel Alito and John Roberts both said they agreed with the results of the contraception cases during their Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

“I just want to say I hope that when we resume questioning that perhaps you can give me somewhat more direct and unequivocal answers,” Blumenthal said.

When pressed by senators, Gorsuch referred to Supreme Court cases such as Roe v. Wade, Citizens United and the decision striking down a city’s handgun ban as “precedents of the United States Supreme Court.” Gorsuch said precedent deserves deference from judges. He went slightly further when asked about the 2015 decision on same-sex marriage, calling marriage equality “settled law.” He also refused to say whether he believed the Constitution prevented the government from banning people of a certain religion from entering the country, saying he thought it was a veiled attempt to get him to weigh in on Trump’s travel ban.

