White House won’t say whether Trump will present proof of wiretapping

WASHINGTON — At his daily briefing on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to say when or whether President Trump will present evidence for the claim that he was wiretapped by his predecessor, Barack Obama. In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on March 15, Trump promised “some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks” when he was asked about the claim.

The Daily Caller’s White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, referenced those comments at the briefing and asked Spicer whether people should “expect the president to this week present evidence that he was wiretapped by Barack Obama.”

“Well, let’s see how the week goes,” Spicer said.

Trump first made the surveillance claim in a series of tweets earlier this month in which he expressed outrage at Obama “wire tapping” his Manhattan headquarters.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s claim generated intense scrutiny, and the House Intelligence Committee asked the Department of Justice to provide any evidence of the allegation. On March 14, Spicer said the president was “extremely confident” that the Justice Department would find proof to support his claim.

The department asked the House committee to give it until Monday to provide evidence. On Monday, FBI Director James Comey testified before the committee and said the bureau and DOJ had found no evidence of Trump’s claim.

During a bill-signing ceremony in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Yahoo News asked Trump multiple times whether he is “still sure” Obama wiretapped him. Trump did not respond.

