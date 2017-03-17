Sean Spicer spars with White House press corps over alleged wiretapping

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had a heated exchange with a pair of reporters at his daily briefing on Thursday. The tense back-and-forth began with questions about President Trump’s allegation that he was wiretapped by his predecessor, Barack Obama. It devolved into shouting, repeated interruptions and an accusation from Spicer that the media is attempting to “perpetuate a false narrative” about Trump’s relationship with Russia.

The U.S. intelligence community has alleged that Russia interfered in favor of Trump during last year’s election. Congress is investigating Russia’s role in the campaign and this week, the FBI briefed the Senate and House Intelligence Committees and was specifically asked about Trump’s accusation. In a tweet sent earlier this month, Trump alleged that “Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower” at the end of last year’s presidential election. The chairs of the Senate committee, Republican Richard Burr of North Carolina and Democrat Mark Warner of Virginia, released a joint statement earlier on Thursday.

“Based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after election day 2016,” the statement said.

The first question in Spicer’s briefing on Thursday came from ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, Jonathan Karl, who asked about the intelligence committee statement. Karl pointed out that, on Tuesday, Spicer said the president was “extremely confident” that the Department of Justice would bring evidence to Congress that would “vindicate” his blockbuster allegation of wiretapping.

Karl said the intelligence committee’s conclusion about Trump’s claim “seems to be a pretty blanket statement” and asked Spicer for his reaction to it. Spicer initially responded to Karl’s question about the committee statement by criticizing the media.

“It’s interesting to me that, you know, just as a point of interest, that when one entity says one thing that … claims one thing, you guys cover it ad nauseam,” he said.

Spicer went on to claim that the press had remained silent about the fact that the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, R-Calif., had indicated that it was possible that members of Trump’s campaign were captured during surveillance of Russian officials. Spicer also suggested that the media had ignored a statement Nunes made last month, declaring that there was no evidence available of criminal contacts between Trump’s associates and Russia.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., announces he will hold an open hearing to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election on Capitol Hill March 7, 2017. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP) More

“There was crickets from you guys,” Spicer said, later adding, “You don’t want to cover the stuff.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Nunes unequivocally stated, “I don’t think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower.” However, he did allow for the possibility that members of Trump’s team were indirectly surveilled. Nunes suggested that the real question was whether or not Trump’s comments about wiretapping should be taken “literally.”

