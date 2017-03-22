Trump on the health care vote: ‘I hope that it’s going to all work out’

WASHINGTON — President Trump drummed up support for the GOP health care bill and expressed optimism it will pass a House floor vote in a Tuesday night speech before an audience of Republican members of Congress, donors and loyalists.

Among other things, Trump predicted “great surprises” and said he hopes “it’s going to all work out” when he discussed the Obamacare repeal bill, which has faced opposition from the Republican Party’s conservative and moderate wings. Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan face a major test on Thursday, when the House is set to vote on the legislation embraced by the party leadership.

“On Nov. 8, the American people voted for historic change, and they also voted for serious action by delivering the House, the Senate and the White House. The American people gave us clear instructions. It’s time to get busy, get to work and to get the job done,” Trump said at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner. “That legislative effort begins with Thursday’s crucial vote. And it really is a crucial vote for the Republican Party and for the people of our country to finally repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare. That’s what it is, a disaster.”

Trump said Obamacare has led insurance premiums to rise “double digits and even triple digits,” an oft-repeated claim that has been partially disputed by PolitiFact. The president said he witnessed issues with the current health care program firsthand during his recent campaign rallies and cited the crowds he drew as evidence.

“I was in Tennessee four nights ago. They’ve lost half the state. The insurance companies are gone and they’re going to lose the next one pretty soon from what they say,” Trump said, adding, “Last night in Kentucky we had a tremendous crowd, 25,000 people, more. And a similar crowd in Tennessee, by the way, packed with thousands of people inside. They couldn’t get them into these massive arenas.”

Trump argued that the crowds are proof of “something going on that’s really incredible in this country.”

“It’s really incredible. But Kentucky also is having a tremendous problem — as you know, as you’ve read — with Obamacare and many other states,” said Trump, though Kentucky has had more success than some other states with its Obamacare exchange. “The House bill ends the Obamacare nightmare and gives health care decisions back to the states and back to the American people. These are the conservative solutions we campaigned on, and these are the conservative solutions the American people asked us as a group to deliver.”

Trump went on to tout his other policies, including the proposed border wall, his enhanced “vetting procedures” for immigrants, and a “defense expansion” with increased military spending and efforts to improve care for veterans. He said, however, that he had no choice but to address health care first.

“We are keeping these promises and many, many more. After we repeal and replace Obamacare, our Republican majority will pass massive, historic tax reform, the biggest tax cut since Ronald Reagan and potentially even bigger. … And by the way, we had to go, had no choice. Had to go with the health care first,” Trump said.

