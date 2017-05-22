Drake’s Dad Has the Best Night Ever at the Billboard Music Awards

Drake and his dad, Dennis Graham, at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 21. (Photo: Getty Images)

A man with the amount of style that Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, has needs to be in the spotlight — and that’s where he found himself last night at the Billboard Music Awards.

Everyone — not just Drake — should stop and point at Dennis Graham, wearer of purple suits and shoes. He's got it going on. (Photo: Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP)

The “One Dance” singer, 30, won a record-breaking 13 awards at the Sunday-night show, and during one of his trips up onstage couldn’t help but call out his dad’s style. “My dad got on a purple suit with purple shoes!” he said excitedly. “Boy, if you don’t stop.”

Did #Drake really #BoyIfYouStop his dad at the #BBMAs ????????????????????‍♀️that's my grandma repeating it after ???????????? pic.twitter.com/p3pUWj0Knp — The Mogul Minute (@TheMogulGirl) May 22, 2017





Later, Graham took the stage with his rapper son as he received Top Artist honors at the show. And, yes, he was in all purple — and he waved his arms in case you didn’t notice him.

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, helped him celebrate his Top Artist win at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. (Photo: Getty Images)

As if global attention wasn’t enough, Graham — and his incredible mustache — later met Celine Dion backstage, and he enjoyed it. Drizzy (real name Aubrey Graham) posted a black-and-white version of his shot on Instagram and wrote, “My dad might have walked away from this pic and said ‘Da Celine Way.'”

Drake and his dad, Dennis Graham, cheesed with Celine Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

For the record, the Internet loved Papa Drake:

THOSE PICS OF DRAKE BRINGING HIS DAD ONSTAGE, I'M CRYING!!!! — eliana del lols (@misowithlizo) May 22, 2017





wake me up when god replaces all my friends with Drake, Drake's dad, and Celine Dion — Rula Saeed (@_rulasaeed) May 22, 2017





Drake's dad dressed like he's about to takeover Gotham city — 01' Taker ⚰️⚱️ (@NegroDamus__) May 22, 2017





Drake's dad is lit af ???? — A' (@SmileyAlmighty) May 22, 2017





Everybody on Twitter looking for a pic of Drake's dad in his purple suit and purple shoes. #BBMAs2017 pic.twitter.com/ezTLgNhDYC — Jo (@mostlyjudgy) May 22, 2017





The Internet wasn’t the only one who loved him. So did the stars, including Billy Ray Cyrus.





Graham, who regularly pops up on his son’s Instagram has an account of his own, where you can see him stylin’ in hats and living his best life — meeting Katy Perry, Chance the Rapper, and the A-list: