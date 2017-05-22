Drake’s Dad Has the Best Night Ever at the Billboard Music Awards

Suzy Byrne
Editor
View photos
Drake and his dad, Dennis Graham, at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 21. (Photo: Getty Images)

A man with the amount of style that Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, has needs to be in the spotlight — and that’s where he found himself last night at the Billboard Music Awards.

View photos
Everyone — not just Drake — should stop and point at Dennis Graham, wearer of purple suits and shoes. He’s got it going on. (Photo: Chris Polk/BBMA2017/Getty Images for DCP)

The “One Dance” singer, 30, won a record-breaking 13 awards at the Sunday-night show, and during one of his trips up onstage couldn’t help but call out his dad’s style. “My dad got on a purple suit with purple shoes!” he said excitedly. “Boy, if you don’t stop.”


Later, Graham took the stage with his rapper son as he received Top Artist honors at the show. And, yes, he was in all purple — and he waved his arms in case you didn’t notice him.

View photos
Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, helped him celebrate his Top Artist win at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. (Photo: Getty Images)

As if global attention wasn’t enough, Graham — and his incredible mustache — later met Celine Dion backstage, and he enjoyed it. Drizzy (real name Aubrey Graham) posted a black-and-white version of his shot on Instagram and wrote, “My dad might have walked away from this pic and said ‘Da Celine Way.'”

View photos
Drake and his dad, Dennis Graham, cheesed with Celine Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on May 21. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

For the record, the Internet loved Papa Drake:






The Internet wasn’t the only one who loved him. So did the stars, including Billy Ray Cyrus.


Graham, who regularly pops up on his son’s Instagram has an account of his own, where you can see him stylin’ in hats and living his best life — meeting Katy Perry, Chance the Rapper, and the A-list:


And you’ll also see that he loves purple suits. Last night wasn’t a one-off.


 

Maybe we’ll be seeing more of Dennis Graham onstage. While he’s regularly popped up on his son’s tracks through the years (Dennis split from Drake’s mom, Sandi Graham, when Drizzy was 5), the Memphis native has musical ambitions of his own — from when he was younger — and released a single late last year, “Kinda Crazy.” But if it doesn’t work out, that’s OK too. He already feels like he’s achieved stardom through the success of his son.

“I always thought that I would be that big star, and I never made it,” Graham, who doesn’t reveal his age, told Billboard in January. “But Drake did it and I felt like, by him doing it, I had made it.”

Well, if last night is any indication, Daddy Graham has made it. We need more of him in our lives. Preferably while wearing purple.


Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: