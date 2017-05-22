Drake’s Dad Has the Best Night Ever at the Billboard Music Awards

A man with the amount of style that Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, has needs to be in the spotlight — and that’s where he found himself last night at the Billboard Music Awards.
The “One Dance” singer, 30, won a record-breaking 13 awards at the Sunday-night show, and during one of his trips up onstage couldn’t help but call out his dad’s style. “My dad got on a purple suit with purple shoes!” he said excitedly. “Boy, if you don’t stop.”
Did #Drake really #BoyIfYouStop his dad at the #BBMAs ????????????????????♀️that's my grandma repeating it after ???????????? pic.twitter.com/p3pUWj0Knp
— The Mogul Minute (@TheMogulGirl) May 22, 2017
Later, Graham took the stage with his rapper son as he received Top Artist honors at the show. And, yes, he was in all purple — and he waved his arms in case you didn’t notice him.
As if global attention wasn’t enough, Graham — and his incredible mustache — later met Celine Dion backstage, and he enjoyed it. Drizzy (real name Aubrey Graham) posted a black-and-white version of his shot on Instagram and wrote, “My dad might have walked away from this pic and said ‘Da Celine Way.'”
For the record, the Internet loved Papa Drake:
THOSE PICS OF DRAKE BRINGING HIS DAD ONSTAGE, I'M CRYING!!!!
— eliana del lols (@misowithlizo) May 22, 2017
wake me up when god replaces all my friends with Drake, Drake's dad, and Celine Dion
— Rula Saeed (@_rulasaeed) May 22, 2017
Drake's dad dressed like he's about to takeover Gotham city
— 01' Taker ⚰️⚱️ (@NegroDamus__) May 22, 2017
Drake's dad is lit af ????
— A' (@SmileyAlmighty) May 22, 2017
Everybody on Twitter looking for a pic of Drake's dad in his purple suit and purple shoes. #BBMAs2017 pic.twitter.com/ezTLgNhDYC
— Jo (@mostlyjudgy) May 22, 2017
The Internet wasn’t the only one who loved him. So did the stars, including Billy Ray Cyrus.
Graham, who regularly pops up on his son’s Instagram has an account of his own, where you can see him stylin’ in hats and living his best life — meeting Katy Perry, Chance the Rapper, and the A-list:
And you’ll also see that he loves purple suits. Last night wasn’t a one-off.
Maybe we’ll be seeing more of Dennis Graham onstage. While he’s regularly popped up on his son’s tracks through the years (Dennis split from Drake’s mom, Sandi Graham, when Drizzy was 5), the Memphis native has musical ambitions of his own — from when he was younger — and released a single late last year, “Kinda Crazy.” But if it doesn’t work out, that’s OK too. He already feels like he’s achieved stardom through the success of his son.
“I always thought that I would be that big star, and I never made it,” Graham, who doesn’t reveal his age, told Billboard in January. “But Drake did it and I felt like, by him doing it, I had made it.”
Well, if last night is any indication, Daddy Graham has made it. We need more of him in our lives. Preferably while wearing purple.
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: