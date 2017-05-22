Vanessa Hudgens Meets Celine Dion After Doing Impression of Her at Billboard Music Awards

We guess Celine Dion was OK with Vanessa Hudgens’s impression during the Billboard Music Awards.

Hudgens, who co-hosted the show with Ludacris (yes, random pairing), channeled her inner Celine at the start of the show, singing “The Power of Love” — with mixed feedback. Some really dug it; others, well, you know. (Either way, it was better than her rapping.) But Celine, who did a Titanic tribute, must have liked it — or must not have heard it! — because she had a warm and fuzzy meeting with V-Hudge backstage at the show.

Vanessa shared this Instagram photo with her idol:

Both women had a hand to the chest — and the High School Music alum, 28, was beaming — for the sweet photo op, which Hudgens gleefully captioned, “Omg guys. Dreams really do come true,” with a ton of heart-eyed emojis.

See Vanessa singing like Celine during the Billboard Music Awards:

Hudgens, who told the audience she was already asked back to host next year, wasn’t the only one fangirling out over the incomparable Celine, 49. Glee alum Lea Michele also showed the icon a lot of love.

Lea, who will star in ABC”s The Mayor this fall, noted that they have similar stories, both having lost the loves of their lives. (Celine’s husband, René Angélil, died from cancer last year; Lea’s boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith died of an overdose in 2013.)

“Tonight was the best night of my life,” Lea captioned a series of photos of them posing together. “What an honor to introduce my idol @celinedion at the @bbmas and meet her after.. she is an [SIC] kind as she is talented.”

The women truly did appear to have an emotional meeting with Celine grabbing Lea’s hand and rubbing her cheek after she shed some tears.

Hey, that’s the power of love Celine.





