Celebrities React to Terror Attack at Ariana Grande Concert

As word comes in about the explosions at a Manchester Ariana Grande concert and those dead and injured, celebrities from Taylor Swift and Nick Jonas to Charlie Puth and Chris Evans took to social media to convey their condolences and sadness.
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017
#Manchester I love you and my prayers are with you.
— kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) May 23, 2017
Can't help but cry…I just don't even know what to say right now.
— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) May 23, 2017
My heart breaks tonight for Manchester.
— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) May 23, 2017
Sending my unending thoughts, concern, love and hope to those in Manchester.
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 23, 2017
This story is so sad and so scary. Sending all my love to Manchester.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 23, 2017
Terrible sad news at @ArianaGrande concert. People spend months looking forward to watching their idol, and then this. Sending love to all.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 23, 2017
Please God may those injured in Manchester recover and my heart is breaking for the families of those killed.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 23, 2017
What happened in Manchester is beyond comprehension. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy.
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 23, 2017
So incredibly disheartened at the news of what happened in #Manchester. Innocent kids that were excited to be there. This is our world now?????
— Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) May 23, 2017
God bless everyone who was at Ariana's concert! My prayers are with you all and poor sweet Ariana! This is heartbreaking ????
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2017
I am truly so sorry about what has happened in Manchester tonight. Unthinkable events. All my love to the families affected.
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017
I love you so much guys. This isnt what music is about. I am so so sorry.
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017
Completely heartbroken. I love you.
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 23, 2017
Absolutely gut wrenching. God bless the people of Manchester offering rooms and rides tonight. #roomformanchester
— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 23, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with Manchester. My heart breaks for all those injured and involved, and their families. ????
— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) May 23, 2017
Stunned by the news coming in from the UK… my thoughts are with the fans and families at Ariana’s Manchester show. Awful
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) May 22, 2017
The World is falling apart. Wanna send my love ❤️ to everyone.
— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) May 23, 2017
All of my love to the wonderful people of Manchester. What a tragedy. Children listening to music.
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 23, 2017
My heart aches for the victims and their families in England tonight. I can't fathom how anyone can hurt innocent children. ????
— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) May 23, 2017
