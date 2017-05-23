Celebrities React to Terror Attack at Ariana Grande Concert

Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert Monday night was interrupted by a series of explosions. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As word comes in about the explosions at a Manchester Ariana Grande concert and those dead and injured, celebrities from Taylor Swift and Nick Jonas to Charlie Puth and Chris Evans took to social media to convey their condolences and sadness.






















 


