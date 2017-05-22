‘A Number of Confirmed Fatalities’ After Alleged Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert

Police in Manchester, England, have confirmed emergency services responded to “reports of an explosion” at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande was performing on Monday night.

“So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured,” according to a statement from police. “This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.”

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017





While details are still coming in, Grande, 23, was not injured during the incident. “Ariana is OK,” a rep for the singer told Entertainment Weekly. “We are further investigating what happened.”

CBS News reports there were two explosions at the arena, which contained nails.

JUST IN: Two explosions at Manchester Arena contained nails, U.S. law enforcement source tells CBS News https://t.co/2vnMEne0IE pic.twitter.com/2MIou1hoac — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2017





The “Side to Side” singer had just finished her performance when two “loud bangs” were reportedly heard between 10:40 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., according to the Manchester Evening News. “We saw young girls with blood on them, everyone was screaming and people were running,” one concertgoer said.

Another eyewitness described the incident to BBC News. “Everyone was screaming and running, there were coats and people’s phones on the floor. People just dropped everything,” said a 22-year-old man. “Some people were screaming they’d seen blood, but other people were saying it was balloons busting or a speaker had been popped.”

Videos posted on Twitter show the terrified concertgoers fleeing after the explosions.

The scene inside the arena after loud bangs were heard. #DWTManchester pic.twitter.com/pDzKfEAgmV — Dangerous Woman Tour (@OfficialDWTour) May 22, 2017





Police are urging people to stay away from the area.

Details of a casualty bureau for incident at Manchester Arena will be shared as soon as available. Please stay away from the area — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017





