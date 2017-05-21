Scott Disick’s Hidden Hills Home Burglarized

Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1 OAK Las Vegas at the Mirage Hotel & Casino on May 20. (Photo: Getty Images)

UPDATE 3:08 PM PT — Neighbors around Scott’s home tell TMZ they did not hear an alarm go off during the burglary. We’re told there was police activity there up until at least 3 AM. One neighbor tells us there was more car activity than usual at the house Saturday morning, but it was quiet from at least 11 PM until cops showed up.

ORIGINAL STORY: Scott Disick is the latest celeb to get hit by burglars … this time someone broke into his home in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ burglars broke through a rear door of Scott’s Hidden Hills home, and deputies responded around 1 AM.

Nobody was home at the time of the burglary. As we reported … Scott was celebrating his 34th birthday in Vegas.

It doesn’t seem coincidental that Scott was at a well-publicized gig in Vegas, hundreds of miles from his Hidden Hills home. Various people were posting pics and videos of Scott inside 1 Oak where he was celebrating his birthday. An hour later, his house was hit.

It’s unclear what was taken or whether his burglar alarm was on.

This is the latest in a string of celebrity burglaries. Among the victims — A$AP Rocky, Emmy Rossum, Kendall Jenner, Jaime Pressly, Trevor Ariza and many, many more.





