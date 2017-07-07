Rumor Patrol: How Long Have Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Been Dating?

The drama surrounding Ben Affleck’s love life just won’t die.

On Thursday, the actor stepped out with a new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus. The only problem? This relationship might not be that “new” after all.

According to various reports, Affleck, 44, and the Saturday Night Live producer’s relationship dates back several years. You know, when he was still married to Jennifer Garner (and Shookus was married to Kevin Miller). However, whether they were just friends, just flirty friends, or something more varies depending on who you want to believe.

Affleck last hosted SNL in May 2013 and People alleges that the Batman star and the 37-year-old producer were spotted looking flirty one month later. They continued to hang out in the years that followed.

“Whenever he was on Fallon, he would go visit her at SNL,” claims a source. “They were both married at the time, but there was definitely a flirtation.”

Another source cautions they were “just friends” at first. “The friendship’s been going on for a very long time but this is newer waters for them. They’ve been trying to take it slow but it’s progressing quickly. Their feelings are strong.”

Us Weekly cites “multiple sources” disputing this, saying that Shookus and Affleck have been seeing each other “on and off” since 2015.

“Ben and Lindsay started their affair in 2015. They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” an insider close to Jennifer Garner claims. “They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.”

Both Garner and Shookus’s ex-husband, a former SNL producer, supposedly found out and were “devastated.”

Affleck and Garner, 45, announced their separation jointly in June 2015. In the months that followed, there were multiple rumors of infidelity on Ben’s part, including that he was unfaithful with their nanny.

A different source “close to the actor” tells Us Weekly that Affleck and Shookus have only been seeing each other for three months. “Lindsay was not what led to the end of their marriage. They had a ton of other problems… Ben is enjoying Lindsay’s company, and they will continue to see each other.”

E! News also alleges Ben and Lindsay are “in the early stages” of their relationship, but that it’s already serious.

“It’s more than a summer fling,” an insider shares. “They are having fun and care for each other. It’s early and they are taking it slow.”

Garner and Affleck filed for divorce in April, despite rumors of a reconciliation. They have continued to amicably co-parent their three children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — since separating two years ago.

Apparently, Lindsay is also on good terms with her ex-husband. They wed in 2010, a few years before splitting, and share one daughter.

“They’re both really good friends still,” a source close to the situation tells People. “They’re both good, devoted parents. Their split was very amicable.”

Sounds like it’s full steam ahead, then, for Ben and Lindsay’s summer of love.





